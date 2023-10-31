Yesterday was good news for technology enthusiasts, since new computers have been shown by the Apple company, which will begin using their new chip and at the same time say a final goodbye to the processors. of Intel. And since its release date is very close, it was evident that prices in all regions were going to be revealed, including of course Mexico.

It is worth mentioning that the new chips in question are the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max, taking full advantage of the power of computers, added to that is that some next-generation games will finally be able to run without problems. In fact, a few months ago he himself Hideo Kojima confirmed that they will be launching Death Stranding on these platforms.

Here the prices:

Macbook Pro Chip M3

– MacBook Pro 2023, 14, 8 GB/512 GB – 34,999 MXN

– MacBook Pro 2023, 14, 8 GB/1 TB – 39,999 MXN

Macbook Pro Chip M3 pro

– MacBook Pro 2023, 14, 18 GB/512 GB – 44,999 MXN

– MacBook Pro 2023, 14, 18 GB/1 TB – 54,999 MXN

– MacBook Pro 2023, 16, 18 GB/ 512 GB – 54,999 MXN

– MacBook Pro 2023, 16, 36 GB/512 GB – 64,999 MXN

Macbook Pro Chip M3 Max

– MacBook Pro 2023, 14, 36 GB/1 TB – 74,999 MXN

– MacBook Pro 2023, 16, 36 GB/1 TB – 79,999 MXN

– MacBook Pro 2023, 16, 36 GB/1 TB – 92,499 MXN

Regarding the launch date of these new devices, it has been mentioned that the next November 7 They will begin to arrive at authorized stores for distribution. However, that is for the USA, Therefore, users will have to wait in Mexico, possibly in December or in the worst case, in the first months of 2024.

Via: Manzana

Editor’s note: The prices of these computers definitely rise every year, and the truth is that it sounds tentative that many already fully come with 18 GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. However, I think my team still has a lot to give, and by that I mean at least 5 more years.