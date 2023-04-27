Unilever saw turnover increase in the first quarter as a result of the price increases implemented by the food and personal care group. According to the company behind brands such as Dove, Knorr, Rexona and Magnum, these are still necessary to compensate for inflation and high purchasing costs.

Prices rose by an average of 10.7 percent from January to March. According to Unilever, this means that the price increases will weaken. For example, price growth in the last quarter of last year was still 13.3 percent. But the price increases of about 13.4 percent for food and cleaning products are still above that. Due to the higher prices, turnover increased by 7 percent on an annual basis to 14.8 billion euros.

Revenues increased year-on-year in all Unilever divisions, except for the food business. This includes brands such as De Vegetarische Slager, Knorr and Hellmann's. Nevertheless, food, together with personal care, generated the most turnover in relative terms. Personal care includes, for example, the deodorants from Rexona and Ax and products from Dove.

Grab inflation

Last week this site wrote about the phenomenon of ‘Graaiflation’. Companies use inflation to raise their prices even more, research by ING showed.

Unilever CEO Alan Jope emphasizes that an average of three quarters of the cost increases are passed on to consumers. With this, Unilever wants to continue to pay attention to people who are affected by the sharply increased prices. But an increase in costs for Unilever is accompanied by an increase in price for the consumer.

However, Unilever is not thinking of passing on even less costs to the customer. “We are aware that customers are affected by price increases. But to spare consumers, we are already trying to save considerably internally and to organize our business operations as efficiently as possible,” Jope explains.

Moreover, he does not automatically assume that costs for Unilever will soon fall, so that prices for consumers can also fall. The company did not disclose how much profit Unilever made in the first quarter. See also De Jonge says sorry, but the aftermath of the Sywert deal will continue to haunt the CDA member

