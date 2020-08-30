Unlocked kitchen budgets are worse than lockdowns. Vegetable prices are increasing wildly during the unlock. Potatoes have reached Rs 50 in different parts of the country, while tomatoes cost 80 to 100 rupees. Whereas, onion is also rolling. According to the website of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, potatoes were selling 20 to 50, onions 12 to 50 and tomatoes 20 to 100 rupees a day ago.

Condition of delhi-ncr

In many parts of the country, including Delhi-NCR, the vegetables which were sold for 20 to 30 rupees per kg, are now putting the price of those vegetables. Tomatoes are being sold in the mandis of Delhi at Rs 60 to 80 per kg and potatoes at Rs 40 per kg. Broccoli has reached Rs 400 per kg.

Potato, Tomato and Onion rates in major cities of the country

center potato onion tomatoes Shimla 50 25 60 Itanagar 50 50 100 Port blair 50 35 60 Dharwad 48 25 40 Nashik 45 33 37 Mumbai 43 40 56 Tura 40 40 100 Jabalpur 37 28 55 Chennai 37 22 40 Delhi 36 25 54 Ludhiana 35 25 50 Raipur 35 25 45 Darbhanga 34 24 50 Agartala 34 28 63 Panchkula 32 25 50 Patna 32 25 60 Bhubaneswar 32 24 40 Cuttack 32 25 50 Rourkela 32 23 50 Kolkata 32 25 60 Malda 32 25 80 Kharagpur 31 24 80 Chandigarh 30 20 35 Bhopal 30 18 50 Gwalior 30 13 50 Reva 30 12 45 sea 30 15 50 Bhagalpur 30 15 40 Muzaffarpur 30 19 52 Hisar 25 18 40 Karnal 25 20 45 Gurgaon 25 20 50 Srinagar. 25 30 40 Indore 25 20 55 Purnia 25 15 80 Siliguri 20 20 45 Max value 50 50 100 Lowest Price 20 12 20 Model price 30 25 40

Source: – State Civil Supplies Department

Note: – The difference in prices of a commodity at different centers is partly due to differences in its variety.

Prices will be under control from September

Vegetables prices have been steadily rising since the lockdown opened. Vegetable prices were normal from March to early July, but vegetable prices have started picking up from the second week of July. Now every week the prices of vegetables are increasing, due to which the budget of the house of the people is deteriorating. Rajendra Sharma, president and trader of Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, says, “In rainy times, the supply of vegetables often decreases in the mandis. This increases the prices of vegetables at once, but from September to March, the situation is normal. This is not a new thing, vegetables will start becoming cheaper from 10 September.