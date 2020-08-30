Unlocked kitchen budgets are worse than lockdowns. Vegetable prices are increasing wildly during the unlock. Potatoes have reached Rs 50 in different parts of the country, while tomatoes cost 80 to 100 rupees. Whereas, onion is also rolling. According to the website of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, potatoes were selling 20 to 50, onions 12 to 50 and tomatoes 20 to 100 rupees a day ago.
Condition of delhi-ncr
In many parts of the country, including Delhi-NCR, the vegetables which were sold for 20 to 30 rupees per kg, are now putting the price of those vegetables. Tomatoes are being sold in the mandis of Delhi at Rs 60 to 80 per kg and potatoes at Rs 40 per kg. Broccoli has reached Rs 400 per kg.
Potato, Tomato and Onion rates in major cities of the country
|center
|potato
|onion
|tomatoes
|Shimla
|50
|25
|60
|Itanagar
|50
|50
|100
|Port blair
|50
|35
|60
|Dharwad
|48
|25
|40
|Nashik
|45
|33
|37
|Mumbai
|43
|40
|56
|Tura
|40
|40
|100
|Jabalpur
|37
|28
|55
|Chennai
|37
|22
|40
|Delhi
|36
|25
|54
|Ludhiana
|35
|25
|50
|Raipur
|35
|25
|45
|Darbhanga
|34
|24
|50
|Agartala
|34
|28
|63
|Panchkula
|32
|25
|50
|Patna
|32
|25
|60
|Bhubaneswar
|32
|24
|40
|Cuttack
|32
|25
|50
|Rourkela
|32
|23
|50
|Kolkata
|32
|25
|60
|Malda
|32
|25
|80
|Kharagpur
|31
|24
|80
|Chandigarh
|30
|20
|35
|Bhopal
|30
|18
|50
|Gwalior
|30
|13
|50
|Reva
|30
|12
|45
|sea
|30
|15
|50
|Bhagalpur
|30
|15
|40
|Muzaffarpur
|30
|19
|52
|Hisar
|25
|18
|40
|Karnal
|25
|20
|45
|Gurgaon
|25
|20
|50
|Srinagar.
|25
|30
|40
|Indore
|25
|20
|55
|Purnia
|25
|15
|80
|Siliguri
|20
|20
|45
|Max value
|50
|50
|100
|Lowest Price
|20
|12
|20
|Model price
|30
|25
|40
Source: – State Civil Supplies Department
Note: – The difference in prices of a commodity at different centers is partly due to differences in its variety.
Prices will be under control from September
Vegetables prices have been steadily rising since the lockdown opened. Vegetable prices were normal from March to early July, but vegetable prices have started picking up from the second week of July. Now every week the prices of vegetables are increasing, due to which the budget of the house of the people is deteriorating. Rajendra Sharma, president and trader of Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, says, “In rainy times, the supply of vegetables often decreases in the mandis. This increases the prices of vegetables at once, but from September to March, the situation is normal. This is not a new thing, vegetables will start becoming cheaper from 10 September.
