All happy when finally the exclusive games of Sony for their consoles PlayStation came to PC. But it seems that nothing can be that good or last forever, so people who entered virtual stores like Steam or the Epic Store to purchase their god of war either HorizonThey got a nasty surprise.

And it is that the price of the games of Playstation 4 and playstation 5 they are increasing in various countries and the difference is not small. In ArgentinaFor example, there was an increase in the price of $25 to $42 dollars per game. The same situation that could be observed in Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, South Korea and Japan.

Apparently, the reason behind these increases is to standardize the price of video games across the planet, perhaps to prevent PC users from opening accounts from countries where they can find the cheapest games to use in their region.

Curiously, this measure was not observed in Europe, perhaps this is because it is one of the markets with the highest prices. In MexicoPersonally, I have not noticed a difference, for years we have been governed by the price in standard dollars that is used in the United States, with the exception of some cases that try to take into account the economic reality of the local gamer.

