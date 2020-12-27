In Delhi-NCR, prices of other green vegetables, including onions and tomatoes, have increased by one and a half times in the last two days due to the arrival of winter due to increasing winter and farmer movement. However, the price of potato has come down.The retail price of onion was Rs 40 per kg in Delhi-NCR on Sunday, while the price had come down to Rs 25 per kg two days ago. Tomato prices have increased to double. The retail price of tomatoes was Rs 40 per kg on Sunday.

Read, Delhi’s air quality again reached ‘severe’ category, worsening conditions more than light rain

Vegetable seller Arvind Kumar of Greater Noida said that a carat tomato where it was Rs 300 two days ago, there was a price of Rs 600 today. He said that prices of onions and tomatoes, along with many other vegetables and fruits, have increased in the last two days due to cold inflows and inward flow due to farmer movement.

Kisan agitation: Demonstration continues on 32nd day, talks may be held on 29th December

The retail price of carrots was Rs 30 per kg, brinjal 30 rupees, karela 80 rupees, cucumber 40 rupees, gourd 30 rupees tomato 40 rupees, cauliflower 20 rupees kilo and potato 20 rupees kilograms on Sunday.

There has been no change in the prices of potato and cauliflower, while the prices of other vegetables and some fruits have also been recorded. The price of Sew sold for 120 rupees per kg and orange from 40 to 60 rupees per kg.