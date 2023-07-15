The data showed that import prices declined last month by 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, after falling by 0.4 percent in May.

The slight decline in import prices in the United States came as a result of the decline in non-fuel import prices by 0.4 percent after being stable last May.

The prices of supplies and raw materials other than fuel, consumer goods, food, fodder, beverages, and cars all contributed to the decline in import prices as a whole.

Meanwhile, fuel import prices increased by 0.8 percent in June, after declining by 4.3 percent in May.

US export prices fell last month by 0.9 percent, after declining by 1.9 percent in the previous month.

Prices of agricultural exports increased by 1.6 percent month-on-month, after declining by 2.4 percent in the previous month, while prices of non-agricultural exports declined by 0.9 percent in June, after declining by 1.9 percent in May.