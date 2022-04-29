Far are the minimums during the worst months of the pandemic. The economic reactivation has come hand in hand with a rise in fuel prices, with gas, diesel and gasoline marking a succession of new daily highs that are being exceeded even more due to the effect of the latest sanctions imposed on Russia, one of the main oil exporters worldwide, due to the armed conflict in Ukraine.

It has never been so expensive to refuel in Spain and the forecasts for the coming weeks are very pessimistic, after diesel has become so expensive that it has exceeded the cost of 95 E3 fuel, a milestone in the rise in fuel prices . So much so that the Government has had to take measures to make refueling cheaper, which has caused slight but constant declines in recent weeks.

Below you can check the prices per liter of diesel and gasoline at the different service stations in the Region of Murcia, with updated data as of today, Friday, April 29, collected by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge .

Note: Price tables made with information provided daily by the Ministry, according to prices indicated by service stations. LA VERDAD is not responsible for possible errors or discrepancies in data collection.