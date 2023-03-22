In February of this year, existing owner-occupied homes were on average 0.8 percent cheaper than in the same month in 2022. It is the first time since April 2014 that prices have fallen compared to the same month a year earlier. That appears from investigation by Statistics Netherlands and the Land Registry.

From June 2013 to August 2022, an upward trend was seen in price differences compared to a year earlier. Not only did houses become more expensive year after year, prices rose faster and faster. After that, the trend reversed, and the differences steadily decreased. House prices still rose, but less and less quickly – until this development fell through the zero point in February and became negative: a fall in other words. Compared to January, the price difference fell by 1.5 percent in February.

House prices are falling year on year for the first time in nine years. At the end of 2022, the price of existing owner-occupied homes was on average 6.4 percent lower than one year previously. There are also many more houses for sale, and it takes longer for them to be sold.

In February 2023, according to the Kadaster, nearly twelve thousand home sales took place – 15.5 percent less than last year. In February, the average sales price of a home was over 410,000 euros.