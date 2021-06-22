Prices Last year, the price level in Finland was the eighth highest in Europe

Compared to other Nordic countries, however, the price level in Finland was the lowest.

Household Last year, the price level of goods purchased in Finland was the eighth highest in Europe, according to Statistics Finland. Compared to other Nordic countries, however, the price level in Finland was the lowest.

A total of 37 countries were included in the survey, of which the most expensive consumer prices were found in Switzerland and the cheapest in Turkey.

The data are based on a price level comparison coordinated by the EU’s statistical authority Eurostat. Statistics Finland compiled price data for Finland.

Finland’s price level exceeded the EU average by 26 per cent. Denmark, Iceland and Norway exceeded the EU average by about 40% and Sweden by 30%.

Of the more expensive countries, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland are not EU members. Most of the most affordable countries are located in the Balkans. Of the EU member states, the most expensive price level was in Denmark and the cheapest in Romania.

In Finland, relatively The most expensive products by comparison are alcoholic beverages and tobacco. Restaurant and accommodation services are also relatively expensive in Finland.

Energy prices in Finland are below the EU average. Prices for telecommunications and consumer electronics represent the level of the EU average.

Alcoholic beverages and differences in tobacco price levels between countries were large due to taxes. In Norway and Iceland, the price level of alcohol and tobacco is about four times that of the cheapest countries in Europe, Northern Macedonia and Turkey.

Differences in price levels are also clear in product groups that include services. The reason is large differences in labor costs. For example, in restaurant and hotel services, the price level in the most expensive countries is about four times higher than in the cheapest countries.

The most uniform price level is in consumer electronics, home appliances and vehicles, all of which are dominated by international brands.

About 2,400 products are included in the comparison. The comparison prices have been collected in 2018–2020.