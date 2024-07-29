Prices | Korkeasaari and Linnanmäki raised their prices – In these destinations, tickets have not become more expensive

Tariff|Entrance ticket prices are pushed up by rising costs and inflation.

The most popular the prices of entrance tickets to summer resorts have continued to rise year after year in the capital region. We found out how big money is talked about in the most famous destinations.

For example, the price of a wristband at the Linnanmäki amusement park has risen by more than a fifth in five years. In 2019, the bracelet cost 42 euros, while this year the price was 51 euros.