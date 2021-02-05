Prices KKV: Algorithms can lead to personalized pricing – different customers can be charged different prices for the same product

According to the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority, personalized pricing makes it increasingly difficult for consumers to keep up with the general price level. On the other hand, personalized pricing can also bring benefits to customers.

Companies can personalize prices by combining algorithms with the data they collect from customers, says the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority KKV. Different customers can thus be charged different prices for the same product or service based on what they are expected to be willing to pay.

According to KKV, personalized pricing makes it more difficult for consumers to keep up with the general price level and to compare prices. On the other hand, personalized pricing can also bring benefits to customers.

The search engine can also show different products to different customers depending on the customer’s assumed liquidity.

KKV points out that customers who are assumed to be willing to pay more for products or services may suffer from personalized pricing so that prices rise.

Instead, personalized pricing benefits customers, for example, who would not buy a product or service without the cheaper, personalized price offered to them.

According to the KKV report, companies have not yet made extensive use of personalized pricing.

KKV estimates that companies may have curbed concerns about negative customer reactions or have not been able to introduce personalized pricing.

On the other hand, price personalization may also be more common than expected, as companies may also use less noticeable means, such as various discount coupon and loyalty schemes or personalized email offers.

Bridge At present, personalized pricing is limited by, among other things, consumer protection, competition and data protection legislation, as well as non-discrimination provisions.

Attempts are being made to bring into force a section of the EU directive on consumer protection, which requires the platform to inform consumers if the price offered to them is personalized.