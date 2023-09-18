Driving around the city with style and safety is something that all drivers want, so if you are looking for a motorcycle or want to see options, Aurrera Winery shocked by his quality-price against 6 discounted motorcycles from the Italika, Vento and Veloci brands.

The convenience store in Mexico created in 1970 that was originally owned by the Mexican company Almacenes Aurrera founded in 1958, usually impresses its customers with great offers, therefore, in the category of motorcycles and spare parts, placed great sales on well-known brands such as Vento, Italika, Dinamo, Veloci, Bajaj, and many more.

Bodega Aurrera, the company founded by Jerónimo Arango, stands out for its wide variety of items, which it offers at low prices. Therefore, on its website you can find all its discounts, as well as provide home delivery.

This time, the company whose iconic character is ‘Mamá Lucha’, stood out by placing ATVs, motorcycle parts, sports motorcycles, dual purpose, work, scooters, scooters, and more.

Italika discount at Bodega Aurrera

Italika, the Mexican motorcycle brand that is dedicated to assembling motorcycles in Toluca, founded by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, impacts the market for its catalog. Given this, learn about the models that you can find at Bodega Aurrera with a great offer.

FT150 BLACK ITALIKA Work Motorcycle

Getting around easily and saving fuel is possible with this work motorcycle that Bodega Aurrera offers on its website.

This is the FT150 work motorcycle, which stands out for a maximum power of 11.4 Hp, has a displacement of 149 CC and a maximum torque of 11 Nm @ 7500 RPM, in addition to a single-cylinder 4-stroke engine.

⦿ Price: $18,899.00

Motorcycle D125LT GREEN ITALIKA Crossover

With maximum speed 71 km/h, fuel efficiency 29 km/L, automatic/belt final transmission displacement 124 CC Type d, this model stands out for being comfortable, agile and easy to handle.

⦿ Price: $18,499.00

⦿ Length of the Assembled Product: 62 cm

⦿ Package Contents: 1 motorcycle, 1 user manual.

⦿ Height of the Assembled Product: 176 cm

⦿ Tire type: Radial

⦿ Width of the Assembled Product: 103 cm

⦿ Weight of the Assembled Product: 124.5 kg

⦿ Number of Cylinders: 124

Vento discount at Bodega Aurrera

Vento has stood out by offering high quality options, so if you are looking for two-wheeled transportation, look at these options that stand out for their affordable price.

Motorcycle Vento Workman 125cc 2023 VENTO Workman Work

Innovative style, ideal for work and excellent performance are the key factors that the Workman 125 offers, so that you can make the most of your productivity.

Characteristics:

⦿ Price: $18,999.00

⦿ Transmission designation: Manual with 4 Speeds

⦿ Maximum engine speed: 90 Kilometers Per Hour

⦿ Length of the Assembled Product: 215 cm

⦿ Height of the Assembled Product: 121 cm

⦿ Packaging Contents: 1 Motorcycle, User Manual, Policy, Tool Kit.

⦿ Horsepower: 7 HP

Motorcycle Vento Spectra 7I 125cc 2024 VENTO City City

If what you need is to save time and money, this Vento motorcycle is a great option because it has a gasoline tank with a capacity of 3.5 liters and has a semi-automatic transmission with 4 speeds, which makes it easier for you to handle.

⦿ Price: $18,999.00

⦿ 4-stroke air-cooled engine, which is ignited by electronic ignition, freeing you from noise and vibrations

⦿ Maximum power of 7 horsepower

Speed ​​up to 85 km/h

⦿ 125 cubic centimeters of piston displacement



Veloci discount at Bodega Aurrera

Look at these options that represent quality and passion for sports, models that stand out for quality and price on the Bodega Aurrera website.

Motorcycle Veloci GPS Draxter RX Sport 125cc 2023 Red

With this motorcycle you can go everywhere you want, you can feel the power by having a 4-stroke engine with a 4-speed semi-automatic transmission, reached a maximum speed of 95 km/h.

Characteristics:

⦿ Price: $17,499.00

⦿GPS

⦿ Aluminum wheels

⦿ Load capacity 145kg

⦿ Trunk under seat

Motorcycle Veloci GPS Argent X4 125cc 2023 Silver

This model has a central loading rack and 4 speeds, so you can move easily throughout the city, likewise, it has LED lights, and aluminum mirrors.

Characteristics:

⦿ Price: $18,999.00

⦿GPS

⦿ USB charging port

⦿ Central loading grill

⦿ Xenon headlight