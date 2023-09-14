Thursday, September 14, 2023
Prices | Inflation slowed to 5.6 percent in August

September 14, 2023
The rate of inflation slowed slightly in Finland in August. The slowdown from July to August was mostly due to the correction of the electricity price index.

Consumer prices the rise, i.e. inflation, slowed down in Finland in August.

According to data published by Statistics Finland on Thursday, consumer prices rose by 5.6 percent in August from a year ago. In July, the annual change was 6.5 percent.

The slowdown in the rise in consumer prices from July to August was mostly due to the correction of the electricity price index in August.

Compared to a year ago, consumer prices were increased the most by the increase in the average interest rate on mortgages and interest on consumer loans. On the other hand, the rise was restrained the most in August by the cheaper prices of electricity, gasoline and detached house properties.

The rise in consumer prices started to accelerate in the second year after a long period of slow inflation. The fastest price increase was in November and December last year, when consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent. During the current year, inflation has mostly slowed down.

The news is updated.

