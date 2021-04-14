The Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the Region of Murcia increased 0.9 percent last month March compared to the previous month, while its interannual rate was 1.4 percent, according to data released this Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The Region of Murcia thus registers the fourth highest growth by communities together with Catalonia, the Basque Country, Madrid and Navarra. So far this year, they have risen 0.2 percent.

By groups, the most inflationary were Clothing and Footwear (3.5 percent), Housing (3.2 percent), Transportation (2 percent), Others (0.4 percent), Household goods (0.3 percent) ), Leisure and culture (0.2 percent) and Food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.1 percent).

In contrast, the price freeze in Education and the decrease experienced in Alcoholic beverages and tobacco (-0.7 percent), Medicine (-0.5 percent), Communications (-0.2 percent) and Hotels, cafes and restaurants (-0.1 percent) caused an increase in the Murcian shopping basket in March.