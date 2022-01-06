By Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices rose about 2% on Thursday, extending the New Year’s rally, with increasing instability in Kazakhstan, an OPEC+ producer, and supply disruptions in Libya.

Brent crude futures rose $1.19, or 1.5%, to $81.99 a barrel, after hitting their highest since late November. US crude oil (WTI) rose $1.61, or 2.1%, to $79.46 a barrel after touching a high of $80.24.

Russia sent paratroopers to Kazakhstan to help quell a nationwide uprising after deadly violence spread across the tightly controlled former Soviet state.

There has been no evidence that oil production in Kazakhstan has been affected so far. The country produces around 1.6 million barrels of oil a day.

Meanwhile, in Libya, oil production was 729,000 barrels a day, the National Oil Corp said, down from a high of more than 1.3 million bpd last year due to oilfield maintenance and shutdowns.

Prices have risen since the beginning of the year, despite OPEC+ maintaining an agreed production increase target and an increase in US fuel inventories.

“OPEC output, although it has increased, has disappointed the market – it won’t be enough to keep up with demand,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

(Additional reporting by Florence Tan, Naveen Thukral and Ahmad Ghaddar)

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?