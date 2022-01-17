Although the campaign and the multiplayer of halo-infinite they debuted with a positive reception, yes there were a couple of details that were not to the complete liking of the players. One of these, the high prices of the free-to-play section store, has been criticized substantially in recent weeks. Fortunately, 343 Industries has listened to players, and major changes are coming next week.

Through his Twitter account, Jerry Hook, chief designer of 343i, revealed that as of January 18, multiplayer store halo-infinite will undergo several changes as a result of player feedback. This was what was said about it:

“We have been closely monitoring discussions around the store, bundles and pricing since launch. Using data and feedback from the community, we’ll start rolling out changes to the way we package and price items in @Halo Infinite, starting next week. Starting Tuesday, the store experience will vary from week to week. We’re focused on lowering prices across the board, providing stronger values ​​in our bundles, starting to put individual items out of bundles, and more. We will try new things for the rest of the season so we can keep learning and improving for the future. Please continue to welcome feedback throughout this process and I look forward to seeing you all next week for the Cyber ​​Showdown event!”

Thus, 343i’s focus is on increasing the value of products for users, but reducing its price in the process. Along with this, Hook invites players to continue providing feedback, so that Halo Infinite can be improved in all possible sections.

In related topics, the multiplayer of Halo: Reach on Xbox 360 it’s still on. Similarly, halo-infinite will modify its next tournament due to COVID-19.

