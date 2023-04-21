Prices in the supermarkets continue to rise sharply, but prices are also starting to fall gradually. And it is expected that this trend will continue.

Food prices have been rising explosively for quite some time now. The main cause is the rapidly rising prices of raw materials on the world market. Grain and oil prices shot up after the start of the war in Ukraine. Dairy and meat also became considerably more expensive.

Consumers see these price increases every month in the receipts of the supermarkets. But that seems to be coming to an end, because prices for most agricultural commodities have been falling on the world market for some time.

Prices of agricultural raw materials on the world market © FAO/ABN Amro



Small price reductions

“You see price reductions in supermarkets gradually,” says Thijs Geijer, food sector economist at ING. “The decline is slow.” This is again because manufacturers have not yet passed on all price increases in their prices. Contracts with supermarkets usually run for a longer period and prices are agreed upon. Manufacturers can only adjust prices in the event of new agreements. See also 70% of Californians don't want Newsom to run for president

And there are other factors that push the price up, says Nadia Menkveld, economist at ABN Amro. “Wage costs have risen and, for example, the costs for packaging. Those higher costs also determine the price.

What is inflation, how did it arise and what role does the war between Russia and Ukraine play (video):

Bread, dairy and meat cheaper

Nevertheless, the raw material price is an important factor for the cost price. “With the average food producer, the purchasing costs are 70 percent of the cost price. Labor is 15 percent and 15 percent are the other costs, such as energy and financing costs,” says Geijer. So the fall in raw material prices will have to be reflected in the price of the end product.

Moreover, energy is a lot cheaper than last year. Manufacturers also benefit from this. The only question is when prices in the supermarkets will fall. Geijer thinks that the price drops will really become noticeable towards the summer. “Then I think of bread and dairy, but also meat. Animal feed has already fallen in price, which is favorable for the cost price of meat.” See also Shots fired at teens' birthday party - at least four dead

Menkveld points out that the price increases for manufacturers only reached consumers after nine months. So the price decreases will only become visible on the till receipt in due course, she expects. And she warns that consumers should not count on pre-war prices in Ukraine either. “Commodity prices are falling, but they are still higher than before the war broke out.”

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

More than a million Dutch people have no money for their basic necessities (video):

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: