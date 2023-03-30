Prices | In Spain, inflation already dropped to around three percent

Danske Bank’s chief economist expects inflation to come down in some places in March.

in Spain according to preliminary data, inflation slowed to 3.1 percent in March, according to the country’s statistical authority. Inflation almost halved from February, when it was 6.0 percent.

The rise in prices clearly slowed down more than expected. News agency Bloomberg’s in the survey, economists predicted Spain’s March inflation to be 3.7 percent. The brake on inflation was due to lower energy prices.

Core inflation fell only slightly and was 7.5 percent. The effect of fluctuating energy and food prices has been removed from core inflation.

Direction was also the same in Germany, although the decline was not as deep. Consumer prices rose by 7.8 percent in March, while the rate in February was 9.3 percent, reported Bloomberg.

Chief Economist of Danske Bank Pasi Kuoppamäki anticipates that inflation will come down with a thud in some places in March.

“The price of energy plays a big role. Even in Finland, petrol is cheaper than a year ago”, Kuoppamäki tweeted.

However, according to Kuoppamäki, the European Central Bank cannot ignore the fact that core inflation remained high in March in Spain and possibly in other euro countries as well.

Eurozone inflation figures will be available from Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, on Friday.