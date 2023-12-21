The price escalation in Mexico continues to accelerate by the end of 2023. This Thursday, the National Index of Consumer Prices (INPC), which shows that inflation at an annual rate was 4.46% in the first half of December, its highest level since September of this year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). During the first fifteen days, the INPC showed an acceleration of 0.52%, the highest rate for a fortnight so far since the end of 2021 and the third period of upward accelerations.

Historically, every year-end prices in the country show an acceleration, but this year it has exceeded economists' forecasts. The most recent survey Citibanamex predicted inflation of 4.3%. “The consensus anticipates that annual general inflation will remain practically unchanged in December,” analysts said a couple of days ago.

However, it is the prices of food and services that show the most resistance to slowing down. Core inflation, which determines the trajectory of general inflation in the medium and long term, stood at 5.19% at an annual rate, while it showed an advance of 0.46% at a biweekly rate. Within this index, food registered an increase at an annual rate of 6.46%, while services showed an increase of 5.40% in the same period. Both indices are outside the Bank of Mexico's target, which is 3% plus or minus one percentage point.

In its last decision monetary policy, the Bank of Mexico showed interest in these two indices. “The updated forecasts incorporate a more gradual decline in inflation of food merchandise and services. For this reason, the forecasts for general and underlying inflation are revised upwards for some quarters,” the central bank reported.

On the other hand, non-core inflation, which includes products with the most volatile prices and rates administered by the Government, stood at 2.28% at an annual rate, an increase of 0.68% in the first half of December. .

The products that showed the most increases in December were air transport, with an increase of 38.84%, onions, with an increase of 35.86% and nopales, with an increase of 20.49%. In contrast, the products that showed a decrease in prices were serrano chili and carrot, with drops of 10.92 and 8.81%, respectively.

