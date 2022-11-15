Reddit user showed prices in a Canadian supermarket and surprised netizens

User Reddit under the nickname MickFoley13 showed prices in a Canadian supermarket located in the north of the country. The high cost of some products surprised many commentators.

“Food prices in northern Canada. I can no longer afford to eat right, ”the guy signed a series of pictures that showed the price tags of products. It follows from them that a bottle of orange juice with a volume of 2.63 liters costs 12.5 Canadian dollars (about 570 rubles at the current exchange rate).

The guy also showed on the network a 200-gram pack of chips and cost 6.49 (about 300 rubles) Canadian dollars and cookies with a similar price. In addition, he photographed a four-liter bottle of milk for 7.09 Canadian dollars (about 320 rubles) and a box of frozen unopened mini pizzas for 11.99 Canadian dollars (about 550 rubles).

Many users were surprised at the high price of products. “Wow, this is expensive even for Northern Canada”, “If there were such prices where I live, I would be broke. I’m already broke, but with these prices I would be homeless,” users wrote in the comments. Many also felt that rising food prices were gradually leading to an increase in the number of homeless people. “Homelessness is advancing at an alarming pace. Nowadays, there is a beggar on every corner, five years ago this was not the case, ”said a commentator under the post.

Some users also said that due to the increase in food prices, they began to buy only low-quality products, which are sold at a discount because of this. “Even bread is not cheap, so I know how it is made from a YouTube recipe,” he added. However, some noted that prices in stores in the south of Canada are lower than in the north.

Earlier, the Australian blogger Traveling with Russell surprised foreigners with prices and an abundance of products in a Russian supermarket. He noted that the niche of Western brands that left Russia was successfully occupied by local manufacturers, and in some foreign companies they simply changed the names of goods.