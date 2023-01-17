Prices | Helsinki increases the rents of residential plots considerably

The increase in plot rents means increases in the fees and rents paid by the residents.

Helsinki the city will increase the land rents on its residential plots in accordance with the current index condition by 7.14 percent this year.

The increase is confirmed to HS by the head of the Helsinki housing plot team Miia Pasuri.

The rental plots have, among other things, rental apartments, ara sites and self-financed housing associations. There are plenty of residential apartment buildings on rented land in the city, for example in Käpylä, Munkkivuori and Kannelmäki.

Land leases are mostly tied to the cost of living index, and the city reviews their rents annually. In recent years, the increases have been more moderate than this year’s increases.

“Now there will be a bigger increase due to inflation and the rise in the cost of living index,” says Pasuri.

I rent the size varies a lot from property to property. It is influenced by, for example, the location of the property, the size of the building, the type of building, the form of financing and management, and the time when the plot was rented.

“It’s a combination of many factors,” says Pasuri.

For example, even after the increase, the rent of an ara site rented decades ago may be lower than that of a new non-profit site rented last year.

“Even if it’s the same area and adjacent plots, one can have a significantly higher increase than the other.”

It is therefore difficult to give an average increase in euros, says Pasuri.

The plot rent increases are felt in the residents’ wallets, because rent increases increase compensation in housing associations.

In rental buildings, the upward pressure is reflected in the rents accordingly.

According to Pasuri, the rents can be checked by the end of January. After this, the tenants will receive an invoice for the 2023 rent at the time agreed in the lease agreement.

Inflation, rising interest rates, and the rising prices of energy and renovations are now also raising the cost of living.

In some housing companies, the compensation has been predicted to increase tenfold in a short time.