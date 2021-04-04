Prices for used cars have jumped in Russia. This is reported by Izvestia with reference to the experts of Avto.ru.

So, the five-year-old Kia Picanto hatchback currently costs an average of six percent more than in 2017, when it was new. The Mazda CX-5 crossover has risen in price by five percent, compared with the price of a new car five years ago, Renault Sandero, Toyota Hilux and Land Cruiser Prado – by four percent, and the popular Hyundai Creta – by two percent.

Vladislav Khainovsky, Deputy General Director for Used Cars Sales of ABTODOM JSC, noted that this situation is caused by the fact that the approach to sales has changed. So, in 2017, the first place was taken by the pursuit of buyers, the fulfillment of importers’ sales plans and the receipt of bonuses. However, in 2020, “negative sales” are a thing of the past, driven by higher exchange rates, higher VAT and the rate of utilization duty.

Earlier it was reported that in March 20 brands of cars rose in price in Russia. Among individual models, Peugeot 408 added the most in price (by 7.9 percent or 100 thousand rubles). The most expensive cars were named by Avto.ru experts. Among the cars of the mass segment, Skoda Suberb (plus four percent or 108 thousand) and JAC J7 (plus 3.6 percent or 20-50 thousand rubles) rose sharply in price. Opel Vivaro added a little less (plus 3.1 percent or 60 thousand).