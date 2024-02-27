The price of the new GAC M8 minivan in Russia starts from 5.5 million rubles. The model will be available in four trim levels, an Izvestia correspondent reports from the presentation of the new product on February 27.

GAC M8 will become the third model in the brand’s line in the Russian Federation, which currently includes the GS8 and GS5 crossovers. The length of the new product is 5212 mm with a wheelbase of 3070 mm, the interior is designed for seven people.

The minivan is equipped with a two-liter turbo engine producing 231 hp. (380 Nm) in conjunction with an 8-speed Aisin torque converter. The engine can be fueled with gasoline with an octane rating of at least 95.

In the maximum configuration, the GAC M8 costs from 6.5 million rubles; the list of equipment includes an electromagnetic suspension, folding tables, a sectional panoramic roof, and memory for second-row seat positions.

The predecessor of the GAC M8 under the name GN8 was sold in Russia at a price of 3.4 million to 4.2 million rubles.

Earlier on February 27, BAIC announced the start of sales of the X75 mid-size crossovers in Russia. The BAIC X75 will become the senior model in the brand's crossover product line, which currently includes the X35, X55 and X7.