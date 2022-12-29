In the Ostozhenka district, a two-level penthouse with an area of ​​584 square meters is being sold for 1.07 billion rubles with a spacious living room with a fireplace, a private terrace and a kitchen-dining room with access to the veranda.

The ninth and tenth places are occupied by a smart house in Granatny Lane with a designer renovation worth 800 million rubles and a large apartment in a historic house built in 1850 on Volkhonka. For high four-meter ceilings, a fireplace, 11 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, you will need to pay 711 million rubles.

Earlier it was reported that in Moscow the number of apartments and suites in elite skyscrapers increased by one and a half times.