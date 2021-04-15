Russian confectioners have warned retail about the rise in prices for sweets and waffles. RBC writes about this with reference to market players.

The rise in prices for raw materials forces producers to significantly raise the cost of producers. It has ranged from 25 to 120 percent over the past six months. The main ingredients that make up sweets are rising in price: flour, butter, eggs, jams have jumped in price by 50 percent, sugar – by 120 percent.

As a result, the cost of production due to the rise in prices for raw materials increased by an average of 10 percent. China also had an impact on the rise in prices, which began to buy raw materials in huge volumes, creating a global deficit in some items. In addition, the increase in the cost of freight from the PRC also affects.

The main categories of confectionery products for the year (from March to March) rose in prices in stores by an average of 2.5-8.5 percent. There are no grounds for a further significant increase in the cost of confectionery products, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

In April, Russians were warned of a rise in rice prices due to increased cultivation costs. Rice growers expect direct costs to rise to 60-65 thousand rubles per hectare this year.

Earlier, the authorities allocated nine billion rubles for subsidies to producers of granulated sugar and sunflower oil. This will make it possible to fix the cost of a kilogram of sugar at a level not exceeding 36 rubles for wholesalers and 46 rubles for retail buyers, and one liter of butter at 95 and 110 rubles, respectively.