The streaming services increase prices significantly. What to do? Do you need all subscriptions? Or can you get cheaper access to the popular series or sports broadcast in a roundabout way? We sort through the current offer and reveal a few tricks.

Netflix is ​​becoming more expensive and will soon be charging 20 euros a month for its streaming offer in the best expansion level. Amazon Prime Video increased the monthly subscription price from 8 to 9 euros last year. Disney Plus has been costing 12 euros per month since November after a price increase for the premium version, and Apple TV Plus has now cost 10 euros per month instead of 7 euros per month since the beginning of the year. Spectacular price increases have become a trademark for the sports streaming service Dazn. While football fans paid 15 euros a month at the beginning of 2022, it is currently 45 euros.

So it's hardly surprising that many households are now pulling the ripcord. Inflation is still high, there are only huge salary increases in the public sector and among railway workers, and the drastically increased food prices are no longer going down. Where can you save on streaming?