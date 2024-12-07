He new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe already have prices for Spain. The second generation of the German compact saloon is further stylized with a new, modern exterior design language. The dynamic aesthetics and design of smooth surfaces give the new Series 2 Gran Coupé some larger dimensions with respect to his predecessor; Its length has increased by 20 millimeters, to 4,546 millimeters, while the wheelbase measures 2,670 millimeters. The width of the vehicle is 1,800 millimeters and the height has increased by 25 millimeters, to 1,445 millimeters.

Mechanical

The market launch will arrive in March 2025 with four propulsion variants. A new gasoline engine four cylinder with 300 HP in it M235 xDrive Gran Coupe, the top of the range, and advanced engines gasoline and diesel four cylinder with 170 HP in the new 220 Gran Coupé (gasoline), 163 HP in it 220d Gran Coupé and 150 HP in the 218d Gran Coupé (these last two, both diesel). In addition, the 220 Gran Coupé and BMW 220d Gran Coupé variants have technology Mild-Hybrid 48 volts, which gives them a label Echo of the DGT on your windshield, as well as the consequent advantages that this entails.

The most powerful engine is the M235i, with 300 HP. bmw

Inside, the modern interpretation of the driving position design stands out with curved screen signature (BMW Curved Display) and new gear selector on the center console. The instrument panel is completely digital and has a size of 10.25 inches. To this is added a central main screen for the multimedia system of other 10.7 inches. Of course, all this digitization has the consequence of a reduction in physical buttons; something that not everyone will like.

The interior combines a 10.25-inch digital panel with a 10.7-inch central screen. bmw

Finally, this renewed Series 2 Gran Coupé debuts a new Econeer f upholsterycoated with recycled PET plastics in a two-tone design with contrast stitching for the optional sports seats.

Prices

The starting price of the new Series 2 Gran Coupé is 42,500 euros. bmw

The entry version of the Series 2 Gran Coupé range is opened by the 218 d Gran Coupé, which starts in 42,500 euros (label C). One step above we find the 220 gasoline, with a price of 44,000 euros. 300 euros above, from 44,300, We find the 220d, both 220 with the DGT Eco environmental label. To close the range, and at the top of it, the M235i xDrive starts at 64,500 euros.