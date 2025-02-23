Audi reinforces the Q4 e-tron range adding a new one access variant, he Q4 40 e-tron. The new version of access to premium electric mobility of the four -ring brand, equipped with a 63 kWh battery Capacity, it is available for orders from the middle of February.

More autonomy. More peace of mind

Therefore, Audi is equipping the basic models Q4 e-tron and q4 sportback e-tron with a greater capacity battery, that allows daily driving to be even more relaxed. As of February, the SUV compact will be available with a 63 kWh battery, allowing you to standardize a WLTP autonomy of up to 420 kilometers In the Sportback version (410 kilometers for the SUV). Under ideal conditions, the load status of the battery goes from 10 to 80% in just 24 minutes using a fast charging station. They can recover up to 155 kilometers of autonomy With the Sportback body (150 km for the SUV) in 10 minutes. The Maximum loading power in CC is 165 kW.

The total power is 204 hp. Audi

The Audi Q4 40 e-tron can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.1 seconds, With a maximum speed it is 160 km/h. The propulsion derives from an electric motor placed on the posterior axis that yields a power of 150 kW (204 hp).

Artificial intelligence on board

For the first time it offers the change of assisted lane. Audi

The model is equipped with chatgpt, which includes a variety of options that go beyond the previous voice control system. With the improved system you can control infotation, navigation and air conditioning adjustments, and it is also possible to ask questions. Since information It can be requested in a natural language, The driving is safer because the driver can always keep his eyes on the road.

Price and equipment

The price of Audi Q4 40 e-tron for Spain starts in the 39,356 euros including campaigns, while the Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron starts its offer from the 41,225 euros with campaigns. The standard equipment includes, among other elements, the Navigation System Audi MMI Navigation Plus, the Virtual Cockpit digital instrumentation with 10.25 inches and the heated front seats. The sports shooting train is also included, which reduces the height of the Body in 15 millimeters Regarding the comfort train, thus improving electrical autonomy. The electrical drive trunk gate is also standard.