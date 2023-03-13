“CIAN.Analytics”: prices for secondary housing in Russia have ceased to decline

Prices for secondary housing in Russia have ceased to decline – the average cost of secondary real estate in the 18 largest regional markets of Russia in March 2023 amounted to 124.7 thousand rubles per square meter. About it writes “Kommersant” with reference to the data of “TsIAN.Analitika”.

According to the publication, the most pronounced increase in the average cost of objects in the secondary market for the month occurred in Volgograd – by 2.4 percent (up to 85.6 thousand rubles per square meter) and in Chelyabinsk – by 2.1 percent (up to 72.9 thousand rubles per square meter).

However, in Moscow, the average supply price on the secondary market increased by 3.5 percent over the year and amounts to 301.4 thousand rubles per square meter.

Earlier, the company “Etazhi” came to the conclusion that in February 2023, prices for secondary housing in Russia increased to 7.5 percent.