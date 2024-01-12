From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/12/2024 – 9:27

The price of school supplies in 2024 could weigh even more heavily on consumers' pockets. A survey by Procon-RJ showed that the value of items can vary by up to 600% depending on the website searched. White rubber was the champion, varying 639.13% – prices were found between R$1.15 and R$8.50. The survey, carried out in e-commerce, is from January 2nd to 5th.

Another plastic rubber with strap cost, at a certain site, R$ 1.38 and, in another, R$ 9.90. The smallest variations were observed for scissors, which fluctuated 3.16%, and a calligraphy notebook with 48 sheets (3.41%).

The monitoring found that the highest price averages were verified using a precision compass and a diary. The smallest ones were found in rubber bands. The president of the municipality, Cássio Coelho, highlighted that carrying out this survey of values ​​is already a tradition at Procon RJ. “We observed that it helps consumers save money, as we have proven that, if there is research, it is possible to find the same product, from the same brand, in different establishments, with wide price variations,” he said.

With the aim of clarifying the main doubts that parents and guardians have at this time of year, Procon RJ is publishing a booklet with guidance on the list of school supplies, registration, re-enrollment, readjustment, among others.

Guidelines

One of the issues concerns enrollment. Students already enrolled and in compliance have the right to renew their enrollment. In Procon RJ's understanding, the school cannot unilaterally restrict enrollment renewal, unless there is reasonable justification. In the event of default, the authority warns that the school cannot break the school contract while the school year is ongoing. And it makes it clear that the student in debt cannot suffer pedagogical punishments, such as being prevented from attending classes or taking tests, withholding documents or difficulties in a possible school transfer.

In relation to students with disabilities, the booklet explains that the educational institution cannot deny enrollment. This student will have the right to specialized monitoring and support, with accessibility resources. The school also cannot charge additional fees, or higher monthly fees, for students with disabilities.

Another important tip concerns materials requested by the school. According to Procon RJ, the school will only be able to ask students for appropriate materials in the quantity necessary to carry out the activities foreseen in their pedagogical plan, which must be accessible to anyone who requests them. It is not permitted to determine brands in the list of school supplies, and the person responsible is free to purchase the requested product from the brand that suits him or her. It is also prohibited to request materials for collective use, such as hygiene and cleaning products and inks for the school printer.

The booklet also indicates that the adjustment to the annual fee can only be applied once a year, at the time of contract renewal.

