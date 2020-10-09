WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) – According to the Federal Statistical Office, the VAT cut slowed the rise in housing prices in August. For the first time since August 2003, the prices for the new construction of conventionally manufactured residential buildings stagnated compared to the same month last year, as the authority announced on Friday in Wiesbaden. In May, the last month surveyed, the year-on-year increase was 3.0 percent. Compared to May, it was 2.2 percent cheaper in August.

If the tax rate had remained unchanged, the price increase compared to the same month last year would have been mathematically 2.6 percent, explained the statisticians. Since July, lower tax rates have been in effect for six months: 16 instead of 19 percent and 5 instead of 7 percent. With this, the federal government wants to stimulate consumption in the Corona crisis./mar/DP/mis