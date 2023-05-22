The price for an average owner-occupied home fell again on an annual basis in April. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS), which has already spoken of a downward trend since August 2022. The decrease was stronger last month than in March.

A house cost an average of more than 401,000 euros in April, 4.4 percent less than in April last year. In March, the price fell by 2.3 percent on an annual basis. The transaction price is still well above the low point, which was measured in June 2013. Buyers paid 87 percent more for a home in April than at the time.

Figures from the Land Registry show that almost 13,000 homes were sold in April. That is almost 20 percent less than in April 2022. The number of housing transactions in the first four months of this year was also lower compared to the same period last year, more than 11 percent. From January to April, more than 53,000 homes changed hands. See also Football | KuPS continues handsomely in the Conference League qualifiers

Last month, De Nederlandsche Bank reported on the basis of research that starters and singles in particular find it difficult to find a home. This is partly due to a lack of available owner-occupied homes.

Figures from Statistics Netherlands published last week already showed that the number of permits for the construction of new homes was more than a quarter lower in the first quarter than a year earlier. In total, permits were issued for 12,000 homes to be built, the lowest number since the second quarter of 2016.