Avito: sales of air conditioners in the Russian Federation have doubled, while prices have decreased

Sales of air conditioners and fans in Russia have doubled, while their prices have decreased, analysts from the Avito platform found out. The results of the study were at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

Analysts noted that June turned out to be hot in many regions of Russia. In this regard, sales of devices for maintaining an optimal climate at home are actively growing. Platform specialists analyzed sales in the second week of June and compared them with last year’s data for the same period. It turned out that air conditioners and fans were purchased twice as often. Sales of air purifiers also increased.

In the second week of June 2024, sales have already increased by 70 percent compared to the same period last year. Avito analysts

Based on the results of the study, it became clear that among climate control equipment, Russians mainly buy air conditioners—their share of sales in the category was 69 percent. But the price for them has decreased by three percent over the past week. As a rule, Russians choose new devices. The average price of this is 15 thousand rubles. Air conditioners in resale now sell for an average of 12 thousand rubles.

In second place in terms of sales share in this category are fans. They account for 20 percent. The price of ventilators has fallen 12 percent over the past week. Russians are also more likely to buy new devices; their average price is three thousand rubles. Used fans cost an average of two thousand rubles.

Earlier, the founder and general director of the GLAVSNAB company, Fedor Vasiliev, told how to escape the stuffiness and heat without air conditioning and a fan. He noted that by curtaining the windows with thick curtains in the summer heat, one can prevent the greenhouse effect from occurring in the apartment.