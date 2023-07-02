Izvestia: prices for new buildings fell in Russia for the first time since the summer of 2022

In Russia, for the first time since the summer of 2022, there was a drop in prices for new buildings – over the past month, the average cost per square meter has decreased by 0.5 percent. About it told Sales Director of the federal company “Etazhi” Sergei Zaitsev in an interview with Izvestia.

According to Zaitsev, among large cities, the maximum decline was recorded in Moscow (-0.8 percent), Perm (-0.7 percent), Kazan (-0.5 percent), Krasnodar (-0.4 percent) and Tyumen (- 0.3 percent).

“At the same time, compared to the previous year, the average cost of a square meter in new buildings increased by only 3.7 percent, while in 2022 the growth was 22.6 percent, and in 2021 – 33.6 percent,” he stressed.

Yana Glazunova, CEO of VSN Realty, also noted that prices in the primary market in large cities do show a negative trend – within 1 percent.

Earlier, the director of the Moscow Real Estate Investment Agency, Valery Letenkov, said that in the fall of 2023, real estate in Moscow will begin to rise in price.