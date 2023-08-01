Gasoline crossover “Moskvich” in Russia has risen in price to 2.2 million rubles

The updated price of the gasoline version of the Moskvich crossover starts from 2.2 million rubles, the Moskvich 3e electric crossover can be purchased at a price of 3.95 million. The new prices are on site companies.

The model range has risen in price by 11 percent on average. Earlier, the price of the petrol version of the car started from 1.9 million, the electric crossover – from 3.5 million. The press service of the company said TASSthat do not comment on the increase in cost.

At the beginning of June 2023, Moskvich was already raising car prices. The cost of a gasoline Moskvich then increased by 22 thousand rubles, Moskvich 3e grew in price by 58 thousand rubles.

The Moskvich plant was launched on the basis of the French concern Renault, which had left Russia. The company assembles Chinese cars JAC JS4 (Moskvich 3 model) and Sehol E40X (Moskvich 3е model).