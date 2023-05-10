By the summer, laptops in the Russian Federation can become much cheaper – the structures importing them into the Russian Federation have reduced selling prices by 5-30%, depending on the model and configuration. This was told to Izvestia by a source close to one of the electronics distributors. A source close to one of the gadget manufacturers agrees that the cost of laptops may decrease.

The expected price correction is a consequence of an overabundance of laptops and accessories for them, Izvestia’s interlocutors explain. After the pandemic, the production of electronic components, in particular processors, went up around the world, while the demand for computers in developed countries decreased, they explained. At the same time, finished products must be sold – after all, already this year, component manufacturers will present a newer and more functional filling, and old gadgets will become less relevant, the managers said.

Eldar Murtazin, a leading analyst at Mobile Research Group, knows about the reduction in selling prices by 5-30%. For the end buyer, this means that retail prices will decrease by 15% or more – and the most expensive, top-end models are expected to fall, he notes. According to him, in most retail chains, the cost is still at the same level – the decline is likely to occur as early as June.

Denis Kuskov, CEO of TelecomDaily, also expects a 15% reduction in retail prices.

Weak demand, excess inventory and a deteriorating macroeconomic environment all contributed to a sharp drop in traditional PC shipments in the first quarter of 2023, research firm IDC said in a report. According to her, in January-March, 56.9 million desktop computers and laptops were delivered to the world market, which is 29% less than in the same period in 2022. Even with price cuts, inventories will be elevated until the middle of the year or even until the third quarter, IDC analysts say. They expect some improvement in the situation by 2024 against the backdrop of replacing outdated PCs with new ones, as well as in connection with the transition of users to Windows 11.

