Prices for flights to some Russian cities purchased in January-March with departures in April-June soared 15-120 percent compared to 2019. The Izvestia edition writes about this with reference to data from air ticket aggregators.

So, most of all tickets from Moscow to Naberezhnye Chelny have risen in price – by 121 percent, Tomsk – by 91 percent, Nizhnekamsk – by 88 percent, Cheboksary – by 46 percent, Rostov-on-Don – by 36 percent. Flights from Sochi to Perm also significantly increased in price – plus 58 percent, from Novosibirsk to Nizhnevartovsk – 41 percent. The cost of air tickets from Moscow to Rostov-on-Don, Mineralnye Vody, Khanty-Mansiysk, Ulyanovsk, Krasnodar, Yakutsk and Syktyvkar increased by 30-36 percent.

Flights from Moscow to Sochi, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Irkutsk, Surgut, Volgograd, Simferopol, from Sochi to St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don increased by more than 15 percent.

The prices of air tickets for domestic flights departing from April to June 2021 from Moscow, Sochi and Simferopol have increased, confirmed the representative of OneTwoTrip Elena Shelekhova. According to her, the average price of a one-way ticket from the capital was 5.1 thousand rubles, which is 10 percent more compared to 2019, when there was no coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts of “Tutu.ru” recorded an increase in the average check on a number of popular Russian routes. So, from Moscow to Simferopol, Sochi and Mineralnye Vody, the figure for April-May increased by 14-16 percent. In the directions St. Petersburg-Sochi and Moscow-Krasnodar the average check increased by 11-12.

Earlier it was reported that Russians en masse wanted to buy air tickets to Croatia against the background of the country’s announcement of the opening of borders for vaccinated tourists. It is noted that the number of searches for air tickets from Russia to Croatia increased by 123 percent.