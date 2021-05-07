In Russia, prices for some food products have increased over the past month. It is reported by RIA News with reference to Rosstat data.

So, chicken eggs on average rose by 6.82 percent, while in 13 constituent entities of the Russian Federation prices increased by 10-20.6 percent. However, as experts noted, in the Jewish Autonomous Region, the cost of eggs, on the contrary, decreased by 0.7 percent.

Among the vegetables that have risen in price, analysts have listed onions, potatoes and white cabbage. The most significant price jump occurred for beets and carrots – these products increased in price by 20.1 and 9.6 percent, respectively.

Among other things, due to the effect of agreements on price stabilization, the average cost of sugar increased by 1.88 percent, and sunflower oil – by 1.35 percent.

Also, the statistics department recorded an increase in the cost of buckwheat, fish, seafood, butter and bakery products.

Earlier, on the eve of the May holidays, lamb and pork rose in price in Russia. It is clarified that manufacturers have warned retail chains about a 5-25 percent price increase, and retailers expect increased demand for meat products.