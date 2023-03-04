During the year, the average cost of secondary country houses in the Moscow region increased by 36.4%. This was reported to Izvestia by analysts at Avito Nedvizhimost.

In January-February 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, the volume of offers on the market for summer cottages, houses, townhouses increased by 1.4%, experts said.

Analysts also noted that 78.4% of the proposals are for houses. 12.23% of Russians sell their dachas, 7.8% – cottages and 1.9% – townhouses.

“The cost of the object in the cities of the Moscow region increased by 36.4%, amounting to 3 million rubles,” the company said.

According to experts, the cost per square meter of dachas, houses, cottages and townhouses also increased over the year – by 29.9%, amounting to 35.7 thousand rubles per “square”.

