Russian President Putin apologized for rising egg prices in the country

Russian President Vladimir Putin explained the situation with the increase in prices for eggs and chickens as a failure in the work of the government and apologized for the rise in prices of products. The president gave this explanation during the “Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin.” “Lenta.ru” leads broadcast of the program on VKontakte.

I regret and apologize in this regard. This is a government failure. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

According to the Russian President, there are two reasons why chickens and eggs have become more expensive. Putin said prices increased following demand, while production volumes remained at the same level. “Secondly, imports in the required volume were not opened on time,” explained the head of state.

Putin also said that Russia is actively developing economic ties. For example, Türkiye and Belarus are now offering to sell eggs to Russian buyers. Putin also pointed out that good quality eggs are an important component for creating vaccines. Russia lacks rubella and measles vaccines due to a shortage of chicken eggs.

Photo: Alexander Kazakov / Sputnik / Reuters

“The situation will undoubtedly improve, I really hope so. Because these conversations with the Ministry of Agriculture took place at least two weeks ago,” Putin said.

In November, chicken eggs in Russia immediately rose in price by 15.07 percent, and regions reported that the rush demand for them even led to restrictions on the volume of sales per person. Over the year, chicken eggs have risen in price by almost 40 percent.

Photo: Vlad Nekrasov / Kommersant

Egg prices in Russia will adjust slightly in 2024, says Mikhail Delyagin, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy. According to the parliamentarian, pricing in Russia now is not of a market nature, but is caused by the arbitrariness of the monopoly. The peak increase in egg prices will be overcome after the abolition of duties on the import of goods from abroad, Delyagin believes.

Where the eggs went for 200 rubles, they will return to the conditional 150, where they went for 150, they will return to 130, that is, there will certainly be some adjustment, but there is no need to overestimate the significance of the decision Mikhail Delyagin State Duma deputy

On December 13, the Russian government conceptually approved the zeroing of import duties on eggs. Currently, the import duty is 15 percent. The duty will not be charged from January 1 to June 30, suppliers will be able to import more than 1.2 billion eggs. Preference will be given to exporters from friendly countries.

However, deputy Sergei Lisovsky said that the zeroing of customs duties on the import of eggs into Russia is only an imitation of the authorities’ activities, and the measure will not affect the soaring prices of products. Eggs from Turkey, which has announced its readiness to begin deliveries, will be sold in Russia at a higher price than domestic ones.