Leading car manufacturers have indexed prices for this year’s model range in Russia. So, the prices for cars of the brands BMW, Renault and Volkswagen have risen, writes Autonews.ru…

It is noted that Volkswagen models in September have risen in price by an average of 30 thousand – 100 thousand rubles. For example, the new Polo has risen in price by 29 thousand rubles. and costs from 821,900 rubles, whereas earlier its price was 792,900 rubles. Polo of the previous generation added 99,400 rubles in price at once. and costs from 798,900 rubles. (before that from 699,500 rubles).

Renault prices also went up. The price of the starting version of Arkana in the Life configuration was 1,124,000 rubles. In August, this version was sold for 1,104,000 rubles. The version with the CVT X-Tronic gearbox now costs 1,179,000 rubles, while in August this car was available for 1,159,000 rubles.

The cost of the Renault Duster SUV has grown by about 30 thousand rubles. Now the price of the model in the Access starting configuration starts at 810 thousand rubles. – earlier the model was offered at a price of 777 thousand rubles.

Earlier it was reported that in most Russian regions black cars were the most popular. Also gray and blue were included in the top five popular colors.