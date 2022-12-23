PCA: car parts in Russia rose by an average of 27.7%

In Russia, prices for auto parts have skyrocketed – from March 19 to December 19, parts have risen in price by an average of 27.7 percent, writes Autonews.ru with reference to the Russian Union of Motor Insurers (RSA). For a number of positions of brands that left or froze their work in Russia, the price increase amounted to 50-60 percent at once.

The most popular and rare names of brands that left Russia, for example, car body parts: doors, hoods, bumpers, fenders, as well as optics and windshields, have risen in price by 60-70 percent. According to experts, there are no analogues for these parts, and it is quite difficult to arrange the supply of such original products through parallel imports.

Insurers also noted a rise in the price of spare parts from the domestic brand Lada – on average, parts for these cars added 10-12 percent in price. Not only spare parts, but also paint and varnish materials and car service services have risen in price by about 10-15 percent.

The PCA said that prices rose the most in June, and then began to gradually decline and stabilize. For a number of positions, it is still possible to establish deliveries through parallel imports, and there has been no noticeable increase in their price since October 2022.

Nevertheless, a new trend appeared on the Russian car market in the autumn – those items that were not previously in short supply began to grow in price. “This means that stocks are running out, and there is no stable parallel import, there may be one-time deliveries, not very reliable supply chains, but the situation is still very far from stable,” the PCA said.

At the moment, according to insurers, the average level of prices for spare parts is similar to the situation in April-June 2022, when various sanctions were imposed on Russia and some of the largest automakers left the country.

Earlier, Otkritie Avto found out that the interest of Russians in buying cars abroad has grown sharply – compared to last year, the number of people who want to buy cars abroad has grown 2.5 times. In 2021, only 19 percent of respondents were ready for such a purchase, and the majority (81 percent) did not even consider it. However, even now, the vast majority (41 percent) are ready for such a purchase only if the price is significantly lower than on the domestic market, and the order is placed with an intermediary company.”