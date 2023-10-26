“Izvestia”: for the price of a “one-room apartment” in the center you can buy a “three ruble” on the outskirts of Moscow

For the price of a one-room apartment in the center of Moscow, you can buy a two-room apartment in some western districts or a three-room apartment on the outskirts of the city. The cost of apartments in different areas of the capital was compared by IRN.RU experts, reports “News”.

Without taking into account the elite segment, apartments in the Central Administrative District cost on average 410.3 thousand rubles per square meter. The most expensive secondary housing will be on Arbat (491 thousand per square meter), more affordable options can be found in Zamoskvorechye (390.3 thousand), in Krasnoselsky and Basmanny districts (313 thousand). Thus, a ready-made one-room apartment in the center of Moscow can be bought for 11.8–18.6 million rubles, or 15.5 million rubles on average.

In the west of the capital, a “square” of housing costs an average of 297.4 thousand rubles. For the price of an average one-room apartment in the Central Administrative District, you can buy an apartment of 44–76 square meters on the secondary market of the South-Western Administrative District, where the average price per square meter is 294.7 thousand rubles. In Northwestern Administrative Okrug the cost per square meter is 274.2 thousand. The cheapest price for a finished apartment will be in the south, southeast and east of the capital. In the Southern Administrative District, a square meter costs on average 242.3 thousand rubles, in the Eastern Administrative District – 237.2 thousand, in the Southern Eastern Administrative District – 223 thousand.

In New Moscow, for the price of a one-room apartment in the center, you can buy a spacious three-room apartment. In the Novomoskovsk district, a “square” of secondary housing costs on average 204.4 thousand rubles, in Troitsky – 185.6 thousand. For 15.5 million you can buy an apartment with an area of ​​75–83 square meters.

It is noted that the price gap between the center of Moscow and the outskirts remains virtually unchanged, despite the fact that in general, apartment prices have risen sharply over the past two to three years. However, experts expect that, under pressure from declining demand amid rising mortgage rates, housing will begin to become cheaper.

Earlier, vice-president of the Moscow Guild of Realtors Ekaterina Nikitina predicted that demand for secondary housing in Moscow would fall by 30 percent by the end of 2023.