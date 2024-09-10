Today it has been shown the PS5 Pronew device of Sony which will make video games run more smoothly compared to the standard console we have on the market, although the price part has not managed to convince fans completely. However, interesting information has been shown that gives us to understand that it is not the most expensive device in the company’s history, at least if we talk about figures with the inflation that is currently rife.

Geoff Keighley has shared on social media a list of inflation-adjusted prices for major PlayStation consoles since launch, sparking much debate among gamers. According to Keighley’s calculations, the PSXlaunched in 1995would have today an adjusted cost of $611while its successor, the PlayStation 2which came out in the year 2000would cost around $546These historical prices reflect the growth and evolution of costs in the video game industry.

The most significant increase on this list is that of the PlayStation 3launched in 2006whose adjusted price would be $778. This console was one of the most expensive in history at the time. Comparatively, the PlayStation 4launched in 2013would cost $538 today, while the improved version, the PS4 Pro, who debuted in 2016would have a price of $522.

As for the most recent consoles, the PlayStation 5launched in 2020would have a cost of 606 dollars if inflation is adjusted, while the recently announced PlayStation 5 Pro, which will be released in November, will cost $699This information has sparked discussions about the costs of consoles in relation to technological advancements and what gamers are willing to pay for the latest innovations in gaming hardware.

It is striking how much they could cost in a few more years, where PS5 Pro could easily surpass them all.

Author’s note: Everything has definitely gone up in price due to inflation, and things will only get worse over time. We will have to wait and see the new figures in five years, for example.