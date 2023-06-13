The CPI fell from 4.6% to 3.1% compared to the previous month in the Community and was below the national average (3.2%). Still, inflation grew by 3.1% compared to the same period in 2022

Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 09:26



Updated 09:33h.

Prices suffered a notable drop in May in the Region of Murcia compared to April, standing at 3.1%, one tenth below the national average (3.2%). The Consumer Price Index fell from 4.6% in April to 3.1% in May in the Community, leaving a point and a half drop. At the national level, the drop is less pronounced and is only reduced by nine tenths, from 4.1% to 3.2%.

Even so, prices grew by 1.7% so far in 2023 in the Community. Compared to the same period of the previous year, the CPI increased by 3.1% compared to the month of May 2022, the eighth largest increase by autonomous community, according to INE data.

The sector that most noted the decline in the price level in the month of May was Transport, which fell by 1.6% compared to April. After him, inflation also fell in Leisure and Culture, Housing, and in alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

Despite this fall, the price of food continues to rise in the Region of Murcia, as it grew by 0.3% in May compared to April. The shopping basket is what has increased the most so far this year (4.2%) and compared to the month of May 2022 (11.8%).

The editor is collecting all the data to expand the information