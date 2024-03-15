Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/15/2024 – 20:54

The average prices of hydrated ethanol this week fell in 15 states and the Federal District, rose in 9 and remained stable in 2. The data is from the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP) compiled by AE-Fees. At stations surveyed by ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol remained stable compared to the previous week, at R$3.58 per liter.

In São Paulo, the main producing and consuming state with the most evaluated stations, the average price also rose from R$3.42 to R$3.43. The biggest percentage drop in the week, 2.12%, was recorded in Santa Catarina, where a liter went from R$4.25 to R$4.16. The biggest percentage increase, of 0.98%, occurred in Bahia, with a liter at R$4.11.

The minimum price recorded this week for ethanol at a station was R$2.73 per liter, in Mato Grosso. The highest price, of R$5.99, was recorded in Rio Grande do Sul. The lowest state average price, of R$3.13, was observed in Mato Grosso, while the highest average price was recorded in Amapá, of R$ 4.94 per liter.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country remained stable. The biggest increase in the period, 6.70%, was recorded in Amazonas. The biggest drop in the month was observed in Rio Grande do Norte, 8.89%.

Ethanol vs gasoline

Ethanol is more competitive compared to gasoline in 13 states and the Federal District this week. They are: Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo, Sergipe and Tocantins. In the rest of the States, it remains more advantageous to fill up your car with gasoline. According to a survey by the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP) compiled by AE-Fees, in the period, on average at the stations surveyed in the country, ethanol had a parity of 62.48% compared to gasoline, therefore favorable in comparison with the petroleum derivative. Industry executives note that ethanol can be competitive even with parity greater than 70%, depending on the vehicle in which the biofuel is used.