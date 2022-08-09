





By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices fell slightly on Tuesday after a seesaw session, on concerns that a slowing economy could reduce demand and news that some crude exports were suspended in the year. Druzhba pipeline from Russia to Europe, which passes through Ukraine.

Oil prices have been under pressure for weeks on fears that a recession could reduce demand for oil.

Brent crude closed at $96.31 a barrel, losing 34 cents, or 0.35%. US WTI crude closed at $90.50 a barrel, down $0.26, or 0.3%. During the session, both benchmarks rose and fell by more than 1 dollar a barrel.

Ukraine has stopped oil flows on the Druzhba pipeline to parts of central Europe because Western sanctions have prevented Moscow from paying transit fees.

Crude initially rose higher on news of the pipeline and expectations that the shutdown would cut supply, but prices reversed course as details became clearer about the cause of the outage.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; with additional reporting by Sonali Paul and Emily Chow)

((Translation by the São Paulo Newsroom))

(By Rafaella Barros)







