The downward evolution of electricity reduces the inflation rate, while the underlying inflation rate stood at 3.4%, the lowest rate in two years
Thursday, February 29, 2024, 09:03
The withdrawal of part of the support measures to combat the impact of inflation on households and companies had a first impact in the month of January, when inflation rose three tenths to 3.4%. However, in February the…
This content is exclusive for subscribers
#Prices #continue #moderate #February #CPI #slowed
Leave a Reply