by Laura Sanicola

(Reuters) – Crude oil closed largely unchanged on Wednesday, in mixed directions, on concerns over economic growth and stagnant demand for the fuel, as well as tight supplies.

Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.4%, to close at $106.80 a barrel.

First-month WTI futures, which expire on Wednesday, advanced $0.19 to close at $102.75.

Oil prices were supported by a tighter supply outlook following sanctions on Russia – the world’s second-biggest oil exporter and a major European supplier – for its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation”.

“As the war in Ukraine escalates, the likelihood of a prolonged duration of the conflict increases and the potential loss of Russian supplies to the market grows,” said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.

The market was also supported by a U.S. government report indicating that U.S. crude inventories fell by 8 million barrels last week on a surge in exports to a more than two-year high, data from the Energy Information Administration showed. (IEA). [EIA/S]

(Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Florence Tan in Singapore)

