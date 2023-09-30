Prices blocked from today 1 October for 3 months, until 31 December 2023, on a series of products in supermarkets, shops and pharmacies throughout Italy participating in the initiative: from Milan to Rome, from Palermo to Naples. Calculated prices for pasta, UHT milk, biscuits, eggs, nappies, oil and soaps. And also products for the home and personal care. It comes into force today, in fact, the anti-inflation pact launched this week by the government. How does it work? What are the products? Where is the price stop applied?

The protocol, which aims to protect families and the weakest groups, does not explicitly refer to the types of products but concerns “food and non-food basic necessities for mass consumption”, including children’s and healthcare products. of the person, and will apply to a “selection of items included in the shopping cart”, according to the agreement signed by the distribution and trade associations (large-scale distribution and retail), together with the associations representing the pharmacy and parapharmacy sectors.

Pending the protocol, which unfolds in 13 articles, it is explicitly written that “the basket on which to apply controlled prices” in the quarter taken into consideration, “is defined by each distribution company also on the basis of the concrete support of the companies in the supply chains, including as many essential food and non-food items as possible, with the exception of alcohol”. The initiative aims to contain the prices of basic necessities, food and non-food consumer goods. The objective can be achieved with collaboration involving the protagonists of the sector: from modern and classic distribution to the world of cooperatives, pharmacies, parapharmacies, industry, production, crafts and agriculture. The distribution companies that join the initiative undertake to offer a selection of items at affordable prices.

The shops and supermarkets participating in the initiative

The businesses and companies that join the initiative are recognizable by displaying a logo (a trolley featuring the colors of the Italian flag and with the words ‘anti-inflation quarter’), which they can also use in their communication channels at public. Lists of the products by region and province are available on the website of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy businesses participating in the initiative. All the main supermarkets spread throughout the country stand out: from Esselunga to Carrefour, from Crai to Coop, from Conad to Penny Market, from Pam to Tigre, from Famila to Todis.

How the anti-inflation pact works

Each company chooses the solution it deems most suitable. For example, on a selection of products the following can be expected: fixed prices; promotions; initiatives on private label products; trolleys at a discounted or single price.

Anti-inflation pact, here’s who signed it

The initiative is supported by Federdistribuzione, Coop, Conad, Confcommercio, Fiesa, Confimprese, Confcoperative, Federfarma, Pharmacies united, Assofarm, FederFarDis, Culpi, National Federation of Italian Parapharmacies, Unaftisp, Mnlf.

17 associations representing the food and non-food industry, the agri-food cooperative sector, the agriculture, processing and crafts sectors also joined the initiative: Centro Marca, IBC (Industria Beni e Consumo), Federlimentare, Union Alimentari Confapi, Unionfood, Cna Nazionale, Confartigianato, Casartigiani, Assogiocattoli, Confimi Industria, Confcooperative-Fedagripesca, Legacoop agroalimentare, Coldiretti, Filiera Italia, Confagricoltura, Copagri, Cia – Italian farmers.